Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wacoal stock remained flat at $$78.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $960.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wacoal has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $111.26.
Wacoal Company Profile (Get Rating)
