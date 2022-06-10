Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 28,879.6% in May

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 28,879.6% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.

WALD stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,308. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

