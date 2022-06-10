Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 30,281.3% in May

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, an increase of 30,281.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 211,358 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000.

WALDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 139,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,378. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95.

