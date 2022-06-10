Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.10 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.10 ($37.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ETR:ARL opened at €32.18 ($34.60) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €19.03 ($20.46) and a one year high of €33.16 ($35.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 37.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.42.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

