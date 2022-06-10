Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 507.0% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of WAFDP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,469. Washington Federal has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $27.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

