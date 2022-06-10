Wedbush Comments on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of SKX opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

