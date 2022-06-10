Wedbush Upgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Outperform

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCPL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.
SciPlay stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.24. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.
