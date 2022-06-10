Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bowlero (BOWL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bowlero (NYSE: BOWL):

6/9/2022 – Bowlero was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

6/8/2022 – Bowlero was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

5/25/2022 – Bowlero was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

5/24/2022 – Bowlero was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

5/16/2022 – Bowlero was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of Bowlero stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 84.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

