Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD):

6/8/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$97.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$102.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$95.00 to C$99.00.

5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$102.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00.

5/17/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$103.00 to C$100.00.

5/11/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$111.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00.

4/11/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$115.00.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$91.74. 2,133,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,241. The company has a market cap of C$165.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

