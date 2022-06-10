Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CNB Financial (CCNE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) recently:
- 6/10/2022 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2022 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/31/2022 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/27/2022 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/21/2022 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CCNE stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $401.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.90.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
