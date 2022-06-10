Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CNB Financial (CCNE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) recently:

6/10/2022 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

6/8/2022 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

5/31/2022 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

5/27/2022 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

5/25/2022 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

5/21/2022 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $401.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.90.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

