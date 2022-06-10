Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for REX American Resources (REX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for REX American Resources (NYSE: REX):

6/8/2022 – REX American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

6/3/2022 – REX American Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2022 – REX American Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – REX American Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/12/2022 – REX American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.20. 1,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,124. The stock has a market cap of $545.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $113.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

