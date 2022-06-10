Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Biocept (BIOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) recently:

6/4/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Biocept was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/27/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Biocept had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $5.00.

5/24/2022 – Biocept was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/19/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Biocept was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/18/2022 – Biocept was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Get Biocept Inc alerts:

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biocept, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.