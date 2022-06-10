Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vista Gold (VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: VGZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/4/2022 – Vista Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

6/3/2022 – Vista Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

5/21/2022 – Vista Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

5/20/2022 – Vista Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

5/10/2022 – Vista Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

