Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vista Gold (VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: VGZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/4/2022 – Vista Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “
- 6/3/2022 – Vista Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “
- 5/21/2022 – Vista Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “
- 5/20/2022 – Vista Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “
- 5/10/2022 – Vista Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
