Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/6/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Trinity Biotech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TRIB stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
