Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

6/6/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Trinity Biotech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.

TRIB stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

