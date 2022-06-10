Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Wegener stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Wegener has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get Wegener alerts:

About Wegener (Get Rating)

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc, designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wegener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wegener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.