Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of WEJO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEJO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

