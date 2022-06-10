Wells Fargo & Company Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $6.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

SFIX traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,786. The company has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

