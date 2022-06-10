Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in May

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,791. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wesfarmers in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.