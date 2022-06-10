West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

WFG opened at C$112.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$82.09 and a 1 year high of C$130.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.41.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 15.0900005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$126.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.60.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.