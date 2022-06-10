Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 97.3% in May

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $72,000.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,311. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.75.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
