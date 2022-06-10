Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 535.0% in May

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 535.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:IGI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 1,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,130. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.76.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
