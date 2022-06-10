Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Western New England Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

