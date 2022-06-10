WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WH Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,047. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.
About WH Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Group (WHGLY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.