WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WH Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,047. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Get WH Group alerts:

About WH Group (Get Rating)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.