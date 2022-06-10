WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Update

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TVTV remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions).

