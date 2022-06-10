Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.33 Million

Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will post sales of $504.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $351.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLL opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

