WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,955,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $21.48 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

