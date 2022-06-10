Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Down 98.3% in May

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Rowland Acquisition alerts:

Williams Rowland Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.