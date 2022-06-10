WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 4,188.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 14,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,699,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 688,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

