Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,570 ($44.74).

A number of analysts have commented on WIZZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($61.40) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.34) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.34) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.34) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,206 ($27.64) on Friday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,187 ($27.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($68.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,989.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,579.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

