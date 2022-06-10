Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($111.83) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $91.54 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $91.43 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

