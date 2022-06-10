Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 703.2% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

WOPEY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.