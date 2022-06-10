Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in May

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WLWHY remained flat at $$3.49 during trading on Friday. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

