Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WDAY opened at $153.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.02. Workday has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

