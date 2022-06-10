WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.50 Million

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $211.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. WSFS Financial posted sales of $155.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $866.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.27 million to $868.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $962.29 million, with estimates ranging from $953.37 million to $971.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

