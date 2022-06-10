Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the May 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WUHN stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Friday. Wuhan General Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

