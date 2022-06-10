Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the May 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WUHN stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Friday. Wuhan General Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.
Wuhan General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
