XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XOMAO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628. XOMA has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

