XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XOMAO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628. XOMA has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $27.95.
About XOMA (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAO)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.