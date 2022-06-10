Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.64.

XYL stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. Xylem has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

