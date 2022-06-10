Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 780.6% in May

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 780.6% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMCY traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

