Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the May 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YAHOY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 77,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,643. Z has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

