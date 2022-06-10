Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 4,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

