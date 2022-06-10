Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.39. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 903,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 119,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,899. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

