Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Antero Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after buying an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $32,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.