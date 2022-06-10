Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Braze by 107.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 41.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

