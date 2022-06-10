Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BRP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

