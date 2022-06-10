Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE BY traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.28. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and sold 33,322 shares valued at $881,133. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

