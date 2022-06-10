Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.36). Freeline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,819. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

