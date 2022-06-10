Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 710%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGV opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

