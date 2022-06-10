Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) will announce sales of $11.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $54.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.03 million, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.15. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

