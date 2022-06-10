Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.05. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

