Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $502.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.10 million and the highest is $503.50 million. National Vision posted sales of $549.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after buying an additional 1,087,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $26,008,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,701,000 after purchasing an additional 492,772 shares in the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

